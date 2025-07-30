I’m 5’1″ & These Ann Taylor Petite Pieces Are My Fall Workwear Uniform
As a team with several editors and contributors under 5’4”, we believe that good things can come in small packages. Check back for our go-to places and styling advice on petite denim, workwear, and so much more.
Being 5’1” has its perks: I get more leg room on flights (even in economy), don’t have to duck my head under low ceilings, and, in my book, no heels are too high. On the other hand, being “petite” can be a nuisance when shopping for clothes that don’t drown my short-girl frame — especially when it comes to workwear.
Whether your 9-to-5 is in corporate, creative, or beyond, office attire generally follows an overall approach that achieves a “put-together” look. This often includes polished pieces like suit pants, button-up shirts, and blazers. If you’re 5’4” or under, you know the struggle of searching for said workwear staples that have lengths and hems that fit your height. Tailoring is an option, but one doesn't always have the time or extra money to fix new purchases. With that in mind, finding brands with an extensive petite selection is key, and Ann Taylor offers a plethora of petite work styles.
If you haven’t heard, Ann Taylor got a revamp in the past few years. The go-to mall brand is staying true to its core mission, continuing to offer women sophisticated workwear, while incorporating of-the-moment trends into styles that feature modern silhouettes and quality fabrics.
Ahead, I’ve styled three office-ready outfits from Ann Taylor’s petite range, all available to shop for the upcoming season. Note: When selecting sizes, I found the petite size chart to be helpful as it’s separated by tops, bottoms, and dresses. I can attest that the pieces were true to size, with either 0 or XS working for me across the board. (For reference, I am a waist size 24/25, and a 34B in bust.) Shop my favorite Ann Taylor fall workwear for petites below.
A pair of sleek trousers and an elegant blouse are wardrobe staples that easily work in any professional setting. It’s often a struggle for me to find longline pants off the rack that don’t drag on the floor. Luckily, this wide-leg pinstripe design is offered in a 29” inseam — compared to the standard 31.5” measurement — that teams seamlessly with any pointed-toe pump (another workwear classic).
I chose this floaty, ruffled button-down with subtly puffed sleeves to add a hint of volume. The petite sizing of this top features a shorter torso length, making it easy to tuck into pants without extra, unnecessary bunching. I added texture to the look with an embossed belt boasting an organic-shaped buckle, a pair of rich brown straw pumps, and a woven clutch bag.
There’s something about a coordinating set that instantly looks sleek. The second I saw this navy blue cropped jacket and matching flare pants with hems that perfectly hang at my ankles, I knew I would be swapping out my overworn black blazer pantsuit for this modern iteration.
Crafted from a smooth crepe fabric that is stretchy and soft, the suit doesn’t feel stiff — literally or aesthetically. I especially love the jacket for the unexpected short sleeves, pointed collar, large buttons, and front besom pockets. I accessorized the ensemble with silver jewelry and buckled slingback, square-toe pumps.
Never have I dared to even attempt to pair flat shoes with a midi dress — until now. Thanks to the petite length of this classic burgundy pleated style that actually hits my calves (instead of my ankles like most “midis” do), my 5’1” frame is not overwhelmed by an immense amount of fabric. Most importantly, I can wear these comfortable, eye-catching metallic mesh flats without my legs appearing shorter than they are, even with a full-skirted dress. Plus, the cinched waist and high-neck design are a bonus in giving the illusion of a longer torso. I finished off the look with an arched metal handle shoulder bag and tortoise shell eyeglasses.
