19 Fashion Brands That Get Petite Sizing Just Right

Ray Lowe, Angela Law, Victoria Montalti
Last Updated February 14, 2024, 8:20 PM
Clothing shopping can be tricky at the best of times, but as soon as you throw in an addition variable—like being shorter than the average person—it inevitably becomes even more difficult.
Very few brands understand petite dimensions, and even fewer understand that petite people come in all shapes and sizes. Contrary to what you may think, petite fashion doesn't refer to a small waist size, but rather, the the length of garments.
Shopping for petite clothing becomes particularly difficult when hunting for items that aren't so easily altered like jeans or pants. Plus, swimwear, eveningwear, and dresses are often more difficult to find at the right length or flattering proportions if you're under 5'5".
To help aid your shopping experience, we've rounded up the best petite clothing brands to shop in 2024.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
