These Are The Best Pet Meme Accounts To Follow Right Now

Two of the things getting me through this time of self-isolation are my parents' poodles, whom I pet and stare at admiringly for probably three hours per day. And when I'm not petting and staring at them or sleeping, eating, working, or watching TV, I'm looking at pet meme accounts. Because sometimes you need a chonky guy to lift your spirits. And if you don't have one in your home or the ability to adopt one while in quarantine, the next best thing is looking at pet memes on the internet.
Ahead, here are our favorite pet meme accounts — from round boys to a raccoon eating an avocado. Because you deserve it.
In celebration of our animal better halves, Refinery29 is hosting a week's worth of pet-dedicated content — featuring everything from dog-approved chew toys to top-rated travel carriers and other totally drool-worthy finds.