10 Amazon Packing Cubes To Make Your Vacation (& Life) Easier

Whether you're a super diligent packer or prefer to wing it right before heading out for the airport, there's no overstating the importance of packing cubes. Not only do they take the stress out of organizing your travel bags or suitcase, the compression design makes it easier to cram even more stuff inside. Since everything is neatly separated, you're spared from rummaging through the whole suitcase when you need to locate that extra pair of socks or a tiny toiletry bottle. In other words, your future self will thank you for investing in some proper packing aids.
Not all packing cubes are created equal. Some are better at flattening weeks' worth of outfits down to smaller parcels, while others are designed to squeeze more room out of your weekender bags. And when it comes to travel accessories, you just can't beat the variety and price points on offer at Amazon. Ahead, we have rounded up the best Amazon packing cubes to guarantee you headache-free journeys wherever you roam.
Best Selling Packing Cubes On Amazon
We have poured over thousands of reviews and can confidently anoint this product as the best packing cubes on Amazon. They always come up as a top best seller, for one. Thousands of people have raved effusively about the quality and design of the cubes, from the tear-resistant, waterproof nylon fabric, to the buckled straps that aid with compression. Another bonus? These can be machine-washed on the gentle cycle.
Best Compression Packing Cubes On Amazon
For those tasked with the challenge of fitting in as many things as possible in limited suitcase real estate, these compression packing cubes are a godsend. Simply load up each cube and use the compression zipper to whittle it all down (the mesh panel allows air to escape). The larger ones are ideal for packing outerwear and bottoms, while the medium size is ideal for tops and undergarments.
Most Affordable Packing Cubes On Amazon
These packing cubes are manufactured with a thick, abrasion-resistant nylon fabric, making them much more durable than similarly priced competitors. We appreciate the inclusion of an XL cube in the set, which can fit up to seven pieces of jackets or pants, and the extra roomy shoe pocket and laundry bag. The cyan color is currently on sale, bringing the price down to just $20. A total bargain.
Best Space-Saving Packing Cubes On Amazon
Make every last inch of your suitcase count with this narrow packing cube, with is designed to fit in that awkward channel of space at the bottom of your bag. You can pack extra pairs of socks and undies inside, and it will fit into your average carry-on luggage.
Most Stylish Amazon Packing Cubes
This set of silky, quilted packing cubes are not just aesthetically pleasing, they are designed to fit neatly into carry-on suitcases. The see-through panels on the sides make it easier to spot what's inside each cube, and we love the ribbon tab on the double zippers. They also double as closet organization tools when you're not traveling.
Most Durable Packing Cubes On Amazon
Shoppers that have tested out these mesh packing cubes have great things to say about the sturdy zippers, which hold up well even when the cubes are filled to the max. If your bag is running out of space, the medium-sized cube also has a sleeve at the back that can slot right onto the telescopic handles of your suitcase.
Best Amazon Packing Cubes For Backpacks
This set of compact polyester cubes comes in three sizes. The small is perfect for fitting multiple pairs of swimwear and underwear, while the medium cubes can be used for shirts, pants, and shorts. The large cubes can be whipped for winter clothing when they are needed. With the ability to mix and match and the robust compression zippers, they are a good choice for travel backpacks.
Best Amazon Packing Cubes For Forgetful People
The design of these basic-looking packing cubes are actually super well thought out: the middle mesh panel makes it easier to distinguish the contents inside, and the corners of each pouch are stamped with a logo indicating what is inside so you can reach for the exact cube you need.
Best Amazon Packing Cubes For Carry-On Luggage
These nautical packing cubes are crafted in environmentally-friendly cotton mixed with unbleached linen. There is an array of visually appealing colors and patterns to choose from, and they are designed to fit perfectly into your carry-on suitcase.
Best Lightweight Packing Cubes On Amazon
These ultra-thin nylon packing cubes practically weigh zero pounds and should be your go-to for short-haul trips or when you're edging dangerously close to the luggage weight limit.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.