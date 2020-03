Try These Organic, Chemical-Free Tampons

Side note: While some people have claimed that they have fewer cramps or shorter periods when using organic cotton tampons, there's little proof that the products deliver any specific health benefits. Butthey may have a positive impact on our environment . When conventional tampons are disposed, any chemicals in the fibers can be released into the environment, Felice Gersh , MD, explained in an interview with Popsugar . Not so with organic ones. Plus, many organic brands' applicators are plant-based.