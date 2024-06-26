The Zara Summer Sale Is Here & Full Of Trendy Summer Fashion

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Guard your paychecks because Zara’s annual summer sale is back after much anticipation and speculation on TikTok about the official start date. The popular Spanish brand’s end-of-season discounted extravaganza begins today, June 26, starting at 9pm EST on the Zara app, 10pm EST on the website, and on June 27 in stores.
While the retailer’s special prices sale section has already featured discounted winter essentials, the Zara Summer Sale is the best time to find seasonally-appropriate fashion styles for the warm-weather months. Cart up everything from on-sale summer dresses and chic separates to stylish swimsuits and summer accessories like mixed metal jewelry and trendy sunglasses. And luckily, you can peruse all of the on-sale items now so you can plan your shopping haul ahead of time.
Scroll on to find our top picks from Zara’s coveted summer sale to refresh your wardrobe at too-good-to-be-true prices.
Zara Summer Sale Dresses
Summer dresses are staples for any warm-weather wardrobe, and Zara has styles for every kind of occasion. From flirty mini dresses for picnics to cocktail dresses for summer weddings and billowing maxi dresses for seaside strolls, Zara’s summer sale has all your frock needs covered.
Zara Summer Sale Tops
You’ll no doubt be able to round out your collection of staple shirts and statement blouses with Zara’s sale styles. The broad selection includes everything from elevated T-shirts, one-shoulder silhouettes, and sequin tank tops to classic white button-down shirts and printed tube tops that can go from day to night.
Zara Summer Sale Bottoms
Need a pair of linen trousers for the office? A trendy skort to look put-together while running errands? Denim cut-off shorts for backyard barbecues? Zara’s summer sale features every type of bottom you could want. From mini shorts to maxi skirts, cart up and slip into styles that’ll complement your Zara tops to create a head-to-toe summer outfit.
Zara Summer Sale Swimsuits
Is there anything better than scoring on-sale swimsuits before the summer is actually over? We don't think so. Peruse discounted Zara one-piece swimsuits (that can double as bodysuits during your summer vacations!) and bikini separates in a range of classic solids and playful prints.
Zara Summer Sale Bags & Shoes
Don’t sleep on Zara’s bags or summer sandals. Complete your outfit with strappy flats or satin heels and wedges for your everyday activities and special occasions. And keep up with the summer-appropriate straw bag trend with the brand’s many on-sale woven basket bags, totes, and crossbody bags. For a more elevated look, try a leather bucket bag or shiny shoulder bag.
Zara Summer Sale Jewelry & Accessories
If you’re looking to stay on trend and be playful with your jewelry this season, consider carting up beaded candy-like necklaces or dramatic teardrop earrings. And if you’re looking to bring some more dimension to your summer outfits, throw on a denim bucket hat, printed bandana, or jute-and-leather belt for finishing touches.