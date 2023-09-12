ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Home
ADVERTISEMENT

Psst, The Best Bedding Deals Are Actually At Nordstrom

Alexandra Polk
Last Updated September 12, 2023, 2:22 PM
We stand corrected. Gorgeous clothing, swanky shoes, and dazzling beauty products are not the only reasons to peruse Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. It's bedding — specifically bedding on sale. From discounted Casper mattress toppers to Parachute duvet cover sets, the luxury department store offers a flurry of quality, price-slashed fabrics, cushions, and feathers from noteworthy brands aplenty. Plus, they're all ready to ship and make your mattress a slumber oasis ASAP. So scroll on, we corralled 20 of the best Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack bedding deals getting cozy on those virtual aisles. Unless, of course, up-to-80% off bestselling sheet sets, comforters, duvet covers, and pillows aren't really your thing.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack Sheets Deals

20% Off Casper Hyperlite Sheet Set, $139.20 $111.20

Shop This
Casper
Hyperlite Sheet Set
$111.20$139.00
Nordstrom
BedVoyage
Set Of 2 Cooling Pillowcases
$44.20$42.00
Nordstrom
Homespun
Premium Ultra Soft 6-piece Microfiber Soli...
$37.97$59.99
Nordstrom Rack
Southshore Fine Linens
Turkish Cotton Solid Flannel Sheet Set
$37.97$59.99
Nordstrom Rack
Whether your body needs a major cool down from Bed Voyage's pillowcases and Casper's crisp sheets or is craving some cozy from Homespun and Southshore Fine Linens' snuggly fibers, there's a sheet set waiting for you at Nordstrom.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Nordstrom Rack Comforter & Duvet Deals

63% Off Enchante Home Luxury European Down & Feather King Size Comforter, $494.95 $179.97

Shop This
Enchante Home
Luxury European Down & Feather King Size C...
$179.95$494.95
Nordstrom Rack
Modern Threads
Morgan Comforter Set
$74.99$197.99
Nordstrom Rack
Homespun
All Season Premium Down Alternative Solid ...
$51.97$64.99
Nordstrom Rack
Blue Ridge Home Fashions
Reversible Down Alternative Microfiber Com...
$38.97$79.99
Nordstrom Rack
A fluffy comforter or cushy duvet is your ticket to sleeping on cloud nine. And thanks to these deals, it's cheaper than ever.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack Duvet Cover Deals

61% Off Parachute Organic Cotton Cloud Duvet Cover 3-Piece Set, $279 $107.23

Shop This
Parachute
Organic Cotton Cloud Duvet Cover 3-piece Set
$107.23$279.00
Nordstrom Rack
Casper
Supersoft Duvet Cover
$95.20$119.00
Nordstrom
Melange Home
400 Thread Count Cotton Toile Duvet Set
$89.97$129.97
Nordstrom Rack
Homespun
Premium Ultra Soft 3-piece Pinch Pleat Duv...
$50.97$59.99
Nordstrom Rack
You can find two major sleep brands moseying around Nordstrom and the Rack's site: Parachute and Casper. Bonus: you can almost always spot them on super sale. Feel free to take advantage of those rare deals, but definitely take a peek at a few other top-rated labels hanging in the duvet cover department.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack Pillow & Pillowcase Deals

80% Off Ella Jayne Home White Windowpane 100% Cotton Side/Back Sleeper Pillows (Set Of 4), $399.99 $77.97

Shop This
Ella Jayne Home
White Windowpane 100% Cotton Side/back Sle...
$77.97$399.99
Nordstrom Rack
Casper
The Original Pillow
$55.25$65.00
Nordstrom
Enchante Home
Down Alternative Queen Size Climate Pillow
$49.97$132.95
Nordstrom Rack
Melange Home
100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillow Case
$51.97$90.00
Nordstrom Rack
Pure mulberry silk pillowcases, climate-regulating cushions, and more bestselling (and steeply discounted) buys to rest your pretty little head, await.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack Mattress Topper Deals

47% Off Climarest Candice Olson Cotton Jacquard Mattress Pad, $80 $41.97

Shop This
CLIMAREST
Candice Olson Cotton Jacquard Mattress Pad
$41.97$80.00
Nordstrom Rack
Casper
Comfy Mattress Topper
$223.20$279.00
Nordstrom
Ella Jayne Home
Lofty 100% Cotton Plush Gel Fiber Mattress...
$66.97$179.99
Nordstrom Rack
Allied Home
Powernap Technology Mattress Pad
$69.99$106.99
Nordstrom Rack
Toppers can take your mattress to the next level — whether it's protecting your prized bed from wear and tear or adding an extra dash of comfort.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.

More from Home

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT