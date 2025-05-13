R29 Editors Share Their Favorite Products From No7

You don’t have to search very long to find plenty of TikTok-famous, viral beauty brands that are undoubtedly having a moment. But we would argue that longevity and credibility go much further than a trendy product. (After all, brands achieve heritage status because of their long history, consistency, and ride-or-die customer loyalty.) And when considering tried-and-true skincare brands, one name kept popping up when I polled our British coworkers: No7. The brand is a household name across the pond (it launched in 1935 ), but has been somewhat of a best-kept secret here in the States — until now.
Historically, the brand focused on helping women look and feel their best with products that can be relied on for efficacy and results — without breaking the bank. That message still holds true today (most products clock in under $30, and nothing exceeds $45), and if you ask us, the brand is highly slept on. Looking to change that, we asked our team to share their favorite products from No7, ranging from sfrom serums to moisturizers — plus a mascara that rivals luxury brands. Shop them all below.
“I’ve been using this product since I was 14, no word of a lie. My friend and I used to go into our local Boots in our small town and go makeup shopping, which consisted of foundation (Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse, obviously), concealer (for the lips), and mascara. This mascara is the only product that has stood the test of time in my makeup bag all those years. It’s lengthening and volumising without being clumpy. It’s the closest thing to a Chanel mascara I’ve found on the high street, at only $10.” — Kelly Washington, Social Editor
“As an oily skin girlie, I’ve tested every product with a combination of ‘water,’ ‘gel,’ ‘lightweight,’ — you name it, I’ve tried it. I had a chance to learn more about this particular formula this year at The American Academy of Dermatology (the largest professional organization of dermatologists in the country) annual conference — aka, the perfect place to celebrate No7’s latest launches that were developed in partnership with dermatologists — and it’s nothing short of outstanding. The texture is silky and rich, but not heavy. It feels incredible on my skin and absorbs instantly, leaving behind a natural, healthy glow. It’s made with a proprietary complex that includes ceramides, niacinamide, and adaptogens to soothe and lock in moisture. It feels so, so luxe, I’d never in a million years guess it’s $20 (currently on sale at Target for $17!) — easily, my new holy grail day moisturizer.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“In the past few years, I’ve discovered the benefits of hydrating masks after dermatologists informed me of my chronically dehydrated skin. Two of my formulas of choice are Laneige’s Water Sleeping Mask and Drunk Elephant’s F-Balm Waterfacial. Both excellent, yes, but pricey at $32 and $54. No7’s HydraLuminous+ Hydrating Dual Phase Mask is like a gallon of water for your face. It’s packed with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to quench skin and maintain clear pores, and has the most decadent serum-like texture that evolves into a gel-cream as you massage it into your skin — that’s the dual-phase formula at work. After 15 minutes, I feel like my complexion looks brighter and feels touchably softer and smoother. (You can also use it as an overnight mask to wake up to beautifully hydrated skin.) And at only $15? I’m sold.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“At the launch of this serum a few months ago, I was lucky enough to sit next to Dr. Mike Bell — the scientist who tests all of No7’s products before they hit the market — and he told me so much about this formula that I was convinced to try it that very evening. I had an unlabelled lab sample! Even after just one use, my skin looked better the very next morning. Like magic, it appeared plumper, smoother, and brighter. The star ingredients are peptides — proteins that help strengthen the skin — but it also contains moisturising glycerin, oil-balancing niacinamide, and hydrating, soothing panthenol (also known as vitamin B5). Paired with the aforementioned serum, which I concentrate under my eyes, as well as my favorite moisturizer (currently Belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb), it’s a brilliant product for softening the appearance of fine lines worsened by dehydration. I also smooth it down my neck and over the backs of my hands.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
“While it works across the entire face, No7’s Line Correcting Booster Serum is hands-down the best serum I’ve ever used for under-eye lines. I first tried it in 2021 — and even wrote a review for the site, I was that impressed — and it’s been my go-to ever since. The star ingredient is Matrixyl 3000+, a peptide that helps repair and strengthen skin while boosting collagen and elastin — the proteins that keep skin firm and supple. Don’t just take my word for it — the before and after photos speak for themselves. I’ve always had a deep line beneath each eye, but this significantly smoothed them out. That’s down to the Matrixyl, along with ultra-hydrating glycerin and moisture-boosting humectants like butylene glycol and sodium lactate. Whenever someone asks me for an eye cream recommendation, I point them to this. I’ll never stop using it.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
“A few years ago, I tested out No7’s Future Renew line, along with some of my colleagues. The product that I’ve kept in rotation (and re-bought) is the Future Renew Day Cream. Why? It’s deeply hydrating and leaves my dry skin looking and feeling plump and glowy (all thanks to a combination of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and niacinamide — aka a form of vitamin B3); it doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin and isn’t overly scented; it sinks in quickly; and has SPF 25. Simply put, this is a great day cream for anyone not wanting to shell out an arm and a leg.” — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
