March’s New Fragrances Smell Like Spring Incarnate
“March comes in like a lion, out like a lamb” might have been about the weather forecast, but it could just as easily describe what’s happening in fragrance right now. With the official start of spring nigh (March 20, for those counting down the last grey days of winter), it seems we're shelving the heavy, cloying gourmands for scents that skew a touch lighter.
As your resident perfume obsessives, we've been keeping tabs on it all. Think surprise drops hitting our social feeds and collabs that just make sense (Floral Street x Bridgerton? Yes please). We're seeing an uptick in scents that convey rebirth and romance; think juicy strawberry, cozy vanilla, and even solar smells that hint to summer to come.
But it's not exactly soft girl spring. There are new arrivals from storied perfumers like Penhaligon's and Maison Francis Kurkdijan featuring grounding, woody notes like oud and palo santo — fragrance’s version of a subtle smoky eye. Ahead, discover March’s latest perfume drops ranging from fruity body mists to new interpretations of iconic favorites, whatever your taste or budget.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
