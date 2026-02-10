February’s Newest Perfume Drops Smell A Lot Like Your Next Signature Scent
I don’t know about you, but I went a little off-piste with my New Year’s resolutions. While I usually aim to drink more water, exercise regularly, and make time for my friends, this year I wanted something far lower pressure — and far removed from self-improvement. That’s why I made it my mission to find a brand new signature scent: something I love so much, I’ll wear it all year round.
Happily, February is proving to be a fantastic month for fragrance. Whether you’re keen to explore the gourmand category — perfumes with “edible” notes like vanilla, chocolate, and berries — or you’re drawn to something darker and more brooding to suit the colder weather, your favorite fragrance brands are delivering.
From Phlur to Le Labo, here are the February fragrances I think are poised to make a big impact. And who knows — you might even find your own signature among them.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.