This warm, nuzzly note is just right for spring — but it’s all in the application. “I love to put perfume on my neck, but also behind my neck where the hair starts, because the sillage develops beautifully when you move your hair,” Andrier says. “It’s a little more subtle here. You don’t want a fragrance to leave you no room for your thoughts or no space for your companions. It’s beautiful when fragrance has a dialogue with yourself and your surroundings, but isn’t screaming.”



True to the season, April’s latest fragrance releases bloom with light, airy notes and a lingering warmth that feels as soft as cashmere. Here’s the full R29 line-up, starting with our top pick — and it’s a showstopper.