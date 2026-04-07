10 New Fragrances That Could Easily Be Your Next Spring Signature
“In the age of social media, fragrance is more important than ever, reminding us of our presence in the here and now,” perfumer Daniela Andrier tells me. We might be a hundred miles apart, and chatting via a patchy video link, but an invisible thread is connecting us; we’re both wearing her latest masterpiece for Miu Miu: Fleur de Lait Eau de Parfum.
Andrier doesn’t quite believe in perfume trends, but solar scents like Fleur de Lait — which she calls the perfume equivalent of a ray of light — might come close, and they’re the perfect segue into spring: “Think of it like the suncream you put on when you’re at the beach,” she says. “The white flower notes and fruity nuances like mango are like internal sunshine.”
Besides fruity florals, skin-like musk is going nowhere. “There is a certain tendency in perfume to reassure people,” says Andrier, “Something that, in this very virtual world, allows you to connect to yourself. You need familiar-smelling notes to get you there,” she adds — and musk does just that.
This warm, nuzzly note is just right for spring — but it’s all in the application. “I love to put perfume on my neck, but also behind my neck where the hair starts, because the sillage develops beautifully when you move your hair,” Andrier says. “It’s a little more subtle here. You don’t want a fragrance to leave you no room for your thoughts or no space for your companions. It’s beautiful when fragrance has a dialogue with yourself and your surroundings, but isn’t screaming.”
True to the season, April’s latest fragrance releases bloom with light, airy notes and a lingering warmth that feels as soft as cashmere. Here’s the full R29 line-up, starting with our top pick — and it’s a showstopper.
True to the season, April’s latest fragrance releases bloom with light, airy notes and a lingering warmth that feels as soft as cashmere. Here’s the full R29 line-up, starting with our top pick — and it’s a showstopper.
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