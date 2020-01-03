10 Apps That’ll Keep You Motivated In 2020

I wish I could bottle the positivity I feel at the start of a new year. And the Fresh Decade Energy is even buzzier. That sense of drive, inspiration, and determination, that this is a clean slate and a fresh start and anything could happen — I know it can't last forever, but I'd love to have my own on-demand supply.
For now, these apps are the closest I'm going to get. The ones here were designed specifically to keep you motivated, focused, and goal-oriented. Not just that, but they're not all slick design and bells and whistles — they actually work.
Whether you're just trying to hold onto the your happy buzz or if you need help working toward all those goals you're making, these are the apps that'll help you get the job done.