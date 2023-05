The 30 Best Mother’s Day Gifts For New Moms (Of Human & Fur Babies)

Maybe this May will be the first Mother's Day for a special woman in your life. Or you may know an expectant mother who just as well deserves to be celebrated and showered in maternity gifts. Orrr you may have a friend who just became a new pet parent and is in desperate need of some helpful tools and toys. No matter the case, we've compiled the best buys for new moms of all kinds that we think would be excellent Mother's Day gifts