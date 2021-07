15 Innovative Ways To Get Your Moisturizer & SPF In One Single Step

While SPF lotions and foundations aren't a complete substitute for sunscreen, it's better than nothing. It's also asy: All you have to do is make sure that the product you never forget to use at the end of your routine — as in, your moisturizer — comes complete with its own dose of SPF. More face lotions and creams than ever are fulfilling that practical need, so no matter what your complexion concerns are, there's a skin-protecting solution with your name on it.