It's safe to say that in the year 2023, sunscreen has evolved from something we complain about using during the summer months to a necessary — even enjoyable! — step in our daily, 365-days-a-year skincare routine. But if you've had bad luck finding a formula that resonates with your complexion, then a mineral SPF might be right for you.
"Mineral sunscreens contain the minerals titanium dioxide and zinc oxide," says Dr Kemi Fabusiwa, skin specialist and founder of Joyful Skin Clinic previously told Refinery29. "These two mineral ingredients sit on the surface of skin, reflecting the UV rays and preventing them from penetrating deep into the skin." (Mineral sunscreens are also called "physical" sunscreens because they create a physical barrier between your skin and UV rays, while chemical actives work by absorbing rays.) According to Dr. Fabuwisa, chemical sunscreens have the potential to be more irritating, especially for those with sensitive, acneic, or allergy-prone skin.
The rare downside of minerral sun-blockers is that because of their active ingredients, they can leave a white or ashy cast on skin of color. However, there are plenty of ones that blend in seamlessly with an undetectable finish — and we've rounded up nine of them, ahead.
