We don't know about you, but the warm weather has put us all in a joyful get-up-and-dance mood. We're ready to shed our stuffy jackets and old shoes and prance around in whimsical airy dresses and shiny new shoes. Let's say you already took a deep dive into the latest spring must-haves, but have you picked out metallic attire? The shiny, shimmering material is one of spring 2023's biggest fashion trends, and party-ready metallic shoes are one of our favorite ways to embrace it — whether it's a pair of sandals, heels, sneakers, flats, or boots.
Ahead, discover metallic shoes in all shades — from a pink that almost touches on lilac to gold, bronze, and classic silver — and start spring off with an edgy and playful mood in metallic attire. All the celebs are.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
