The 7 Highest-Rated Matching Athleisure Sets On Amazon

If you're ready for a long run or cycling session this weekend but nothing in your activewear collection is calling your name, consider a matching sweatsuit or co-ord workout set. They bring confidence and fun to the gym, and with the help of loyal Amazon Prime, you can get a new look in a jiffy.
When it comes to head-to-toe getups, Amazon has everything. Take the first step to finding a stylish and supportive athleisure set from the seven highest-rated picks on Amazon ahead. After you receive and fall in love with your new co-ords, you can finish packing your gym bag.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.