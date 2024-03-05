ADVERTISEMENT
Get Up To 70% Off Essentials At Mango — Including Sienna Miller’s Paris Fashion Week Coat

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated March 5, 2024, 6:00 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Mango.
Hear ye, hear ye! Mango is having its Final Clearance Sale with up to 70% off...and pieces are selling out quickly! There's no better time to cart up deeply discounted winter coats (including celeb-approved leather jackets) or last season's vacation-ready dresses, especially from the colorful Mango x Simon Miller collab).

Here we rounded up some of our favorite transitional outerwear, spring dresses, staple shoes (think $100 off Chelsea booties), and elevated purses from Mango — all heavily discounted. Plus, you can still shop the Mango coat that Sienna Miller was spotted wearing at Paris Fashion Week.

So scroll on to shop up to 70% off elevated essentials that you'll reach for year after year.
Transitional Outerwear

Mango
Lapels Wool Coat
$119.99$179.99
Mango
Mango's Final Clearance Sale features tons of winter coats, including the dress coat Sienna Miller wore at Paris Fashion Week. While the Lapels Wool Coat is nearly sold out in gray, the khaki green option is still available for $60 off. But there's also outerwear that's perfect for the changing seasons: From a quilted shirt jacket to a tweed blazer to a cropped faux leather jacket, these discounted pieces will serve your winter-to-spring wardrobe well.
Mango
Quilted Anorak With Shirt Collar
$39.99$99.99
Mango
Mango
Tweed Blazer With Jewel Button
$59.99$139.99
Mango
Mango
Shearling-lined Leather-effect Jacket
$79.99$159.99
Mango
Mango
Handmade Oversized Wool Coat
$149.99$229.99
Mango
Spring Dresses

Mango
Ruffle Gown
$69.99$139.99
Mango
Are you looking for colorful midi and mini dresses that'll add a pop of color, like the 2024 trending color citron zest, to your wardrobe? Or are you searching for staple dresses you can dress up or down without looking basic? Mango has all of it to set you up for success this spring. So pick out your dress last for your next weekend brunch, date night, or Easter outing while Mango's deals.
Mango
Linen Dress With Bead Detail
$19.99$49.99
Mango
Mango
Side Slit Knit Dress
$19.99$59.99
Mango
Mango
Short Asymmetrical Dress
$25.99$69.99
Mango
Mango
Asymmetrical Cape Dress
$61.99$89.99
Mango
Staple Shoes

Mango
Track Sole Moccasin
$69.99$99.99
Mango
Honestly, picking out a pair of shoes can be tricky when the weather transitions from the chilly winter to the breezy spring. But Mango has classic styles — loafer moccasins, ballet flats, and Chelsea booties — that can be worn effortlessly throughout the seasons. For cooler days, check out the brand's suede boots for $60 off, and for warmer nights, cart up feather-adorned heels for $50 off.
Mango
Ballerina Shoes With Velvet Bow
$45.99$69.99
Mango
Mango
Heel Suede Boots
$119.99$179.99
Mango
Mango
Leather Chelsea Ankle Boots
$99.99$199.99
Mango
Mango
Sandals With Feather Decoration
$79.99$129.99
Mango
Elevated Purses

Mango
Clutch Bag With Bow Design
$45.99$99.99
Mango
We're personally big fans of Mango's purse selection, and we're even bigger fans now that many styles are on sale. (And we're eyeing the metallic bow clutch since the bow trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon). From classic shapes (bucket bags, crossbodies) to more elevated ones (crescent bags, puffy bags), these clearance options are on sale for up to 60% off. And we think that's a steal.
Mango
Leather Effect Bucket Bag
$39.99$59.99
Mango
Mango
Buckle Bag With Double Handle
$19.99$49.99
Mango
Mango
Animal Print Effect Flap Bag
$59.99$79.99
Mango
Mango
Quilted Bag With Chain Handle
$19.99$49.99
Mango
Shop all Mango Final Clearance Sale
