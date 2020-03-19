9 Easy Ways To Get Your Makeup Brushes Squeaky Clean

There will always be responsibilities we hold off doing until the very last minute, like folding that pile of laundry or doing our taxes. When it comes to our beauty routines, there's one chore that's as important as it is easy to ignore: cleaning our makeup brushes. But consistently washing your tools is a great way to avoid breakouts and get the best makeup application, so now's the time.
Generally speaking, you don't need anything fancy to get the job done. Many makeup artists simply use antibacterial dish soap after each client, though most pros say gentle, unscented soap is fine for personal brushes. Use lukewarm water and a drop of soap, then massage your wet brush or sponge before rinsing. You can remove excess water by squeezing it in a clean towel, then reshape and lie it flat to dry. Never soak your brushes or dry them upright, both of which can make bristles fall out faster.
Yes, this takes time and effort, but luckily, we've noticed that with the right product for your lifestyle, the task gets a little easier. To help, we've rounded up the best cleaners for different uses and budgets, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.