Looking breezy and put-together when you're hurtling from point A to B is not always the easiest feat, but we'll let you in on our secret travel hack: investing in a matching set of rolling luggage. Just like how throwing on some matching sweatsuits can instantly elevate lounging clothes to an actual 'fit, your luggage just looks more refined when the pieces complement one other.
Suitcases that are designed as part of an overall collection are also more likely to come in dimensions that make it easier to store, thanks to the ability to stack them neatly inside one another. Did we mention the likelihood of receiving a nice discount on your total when you put a whole set in your cart?
Ahead, we've picked out the best luggage sets to help you look fly on the go. From affordable Amazon suitcases to retro-style trunk sets, read ahead to find which luggage pieces you need to nail the jet-setter look.
Shop Refinery29's top recommendations for the best luggage sets.
Best Luggage Set On Sale
There are some serious gems hiding in plain sight in Calpak's sale section, and this rosy-pink bundle is the perfect example. For a 45% discount, you will have everything you need to level up your travel gear, which includes a carry-on, a 28-inch checked roller, three packing cubes, two laundry pouches, and a luggage tag. It's a seriously good deal and makes an amazing luxury travel gift, if you ask us.
Best Luggage Set For Overpackers
Nothing says "quiet luxury" like a whole family of matching luggage, and with the elegant cream-and-tan combo of this five-piece Coolife set, you won't have to worry about running out of packing space. Reviewers love how the weekender bag slots right onto the handles of the rolling suitcases, but it can also be used for shorter trips on its own. The possibility of mixing and matching according to your trip length and travel needs — while still looking slick AF — is such a big plus.
Best Lightweight Luggage Set
Samsonite is a trusted legacy brand for durable luggage that will never let you down, but the Pivot 2 series, in particular, is lauded by customers for its lightweight 100% polycarbonate shell. Reviewers have commented on how well the surface hides scratches and how well the wheels can glide across uneven surfaces when the suitcases are full. The carry-on comes with a USB charger, so you won't ever have to scramble to find a power outlet for your phone at the airport.
Best Affordable Luggage Set
First of all, the price point is pretty much unbeatable for three suitcases. But happy Amazon reviewers have also flagged some wonderful quirks about this family of rolling suitcases: There is a bottom grip to make them easier to load and unload onto car trunks, overhead bins, and baggage claim conveyor belts. Another thing these cases have going for them? They are really lightweight, leaving you plenty of pounds to spare until your bag hits the weight limit.
Best Luggage Set For International Travel
It's no secret that we are huge fans of Béis, Shay Mitchell's well-designed luggage and travel accessories brand. The latest drop from this buzzed-about label is the Sherbet Collection, an array of high-octane colors that scream "summer adventures abroad." We are partial to the orange hue, which reminds us of iced Popsicles. One trusty design feature we can't get enough of is the weight indicator on the check-in roller, which tells you when your suitcase has exceeded 50 lbs., a handy reminder when you are traveling on international flights. You can get a nice markdown when you buy the suitcases in sets of two or three.
Best Amazon Luggage Set
This retro-style trunk bundle from Amazon has won us over in the looks department alone. We love the contrasting brown-green colorway, and the little carry-on trunk suitcase is too cute for words. This set is the one to go to when cultivating that main character vibe on your rail journeys.
Best Durable Luggage Set
If you’re looking for a suitcase that still retains major appeal after getting all banged up, Away’s uber-stylish aluminum collection is the right fit for you. You get the classic Away features that make traveling so seamless — think smooth-as-butter wheels and internal compression — but the whole look and feel is leveled up to first class, thanks to the eye-catching silver aluminum exterior and leather detailing. Another first-class perk? The brand will knock $50 off the total price if you purchase the carry-on and medium roller together.
