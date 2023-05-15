If you’re looking for a suitcase that still retains major appeal after getting all banged up, Away’s uber-stylish aluminum collection is the right fit for you. You get the classic Away features that make traveling so seamless — think smooth-as-butter wheels and internal compression — but the whole look and feel is leveled up to first class, thanks to the eye-catching silver aluminum exterior and leather detailing. Another first-class perk? The brand will knock $50 off the total price if you purchase the carry-on and medium roller together.