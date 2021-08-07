The Best Lubes To Use With Your Favorite Sex Toys

Solo sex is already pretty great — you get it when you want it for as long as you want it, sans flaky paramours who won't text you back. But what if we told you it could be even better? Don't forget about lube: You may already have a go-to bottle for partnered sex, but the slick stuff can also enhance self-pleasure in a major way.
"Using lube during solo sex can help people with vaginas focus on pleasure, and can help the body become more aroused and reduce friction," explains Dr. Kate Balestrieri, CST, CSAT-S, PACT-II, EMDR, TSY, a licensed psychologist, certified sex therapist, and founder of Modern Intimacy. "Using lube, vagina owners can get to know their bodies with more ease; creating a ritual of internal and external lube application can help to increase the functioning of the somatosensory networks in the brain. This can be especially important if someone experiences a lack of sensation during solo or partnered sex."
Try one (or more!) of the products below and see if they don't take a solo session to the next level.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.