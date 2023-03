A Lifestyle Writer’s Declassified Living Alone Survival Guide

Pandemic or otherwise, living alone is equal parts superb and challenging. I evade the unhinged roommate horror stories, but end up going one on one with the occasional, unequivocally massive roach. I sing as loud as I'd like in the shower but also wonder if someone will come snatch me mid-high note. My privacy knows no bounds, but I overshare like no other due to lack of conversation. Living alone is all about taking the good with the bad, and also buying a handful of home essentials you previously didn't have room for or never really needed (like a 30-pound weighted blanket for companionship). So whether you're lonely, your apartment 's lacking some flair, or you simply love investing your literal and metaphorical personal space, scroll on for this introverted lifestyle writer's living alone shopping recs, below.