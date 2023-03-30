A Lifestyle Writer’s Declassified Living Alone Survival Guide

Fridge. Space. I deem it "the most overlook living alone perk," amongst my social circle, and I am now reiterating the sentiment for Refinery29. Picture it: I free myself from the shackles of roommates, go to the grocery store, and realize I can purchase that giant bundle of kale, a 12-pack of sparkling water, and however many bags of Trader Joe's frozen meals as I'd like. That being said, when you wind up with so much goodness, you want to keep it organized with the help of a few containers, storage baskets, reusable bags, and the like.