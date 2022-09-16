A few pieces of clothing will never go out of style, like a crisp white button-down, jeans, and white sneakers. And at the top of the list are little black dresses. After Coco Chanel introduced the timeless style in the 1920s, it became a staple in people's wardrobes as well as memorable attire for celebs, politicians, and royalty — cue Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress. Whether you want to take inspiration from the royal after a bad breakup, your friends are forcing you to join them on a last-minute night out, or an out-of-the-blue family event came up, you never know when you might need to reach for one.
So we've rounded up the best little black dresses for you to peruse through and decide which is a must-have for your own closet. No two are the same. There's everything from modest long-sleeve options — like Reformation's Rocco mini and Everlane's Seersucker Puff Sleeve dress — to glamorous ones such as Lulus floral embroidered sequin LBD. You could even go for the full all-eyes-on-me sultry look with Zara's cut-out mini dress for the LBD version of the buzzy pin top trend. Scroll on to get going and find the little black dress of your dreams.
