This fall our desks have been inundated with new foundation launches. The number of sticks, powders, and liquid formulas flooding the New Arrivals section has been overwhelming — even for us beauty editors. It seems like just when you were ready to spend your coins on the hottest new launch, another buzzy formula was stealing the show on Instagram. With so many new things getting hyped on the internet, it can be hard to know which launches are actually going to work. That's when we thank the stars for our tried-and-true formulas.
These all-time favorites have earned a permanent spot in our collections. Any new formula we try has to match or surpass the standards these holy-grail options set, and they are the ones we turn to when a new foundation disappoints.
Because we're not ones to keep rave-worthy products to ourselves, we've decided to reveal the liquid foundations we're in committed relationships with. Check them out, ahead.
