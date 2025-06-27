ADVERTISEMENT
This Summer’s Best Linen Pants Are So Cool (Literally)

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated June 27, 2025, 8:10 PM
When it’s too hot for jeans but you still want to wear pants, linen is the answer. Light, breathable, and blessedly low-maintenance, linen pants are the rare summer essential that checks every box: They’re comfortable in triple-digit heat, instantly pulled-together, and look just as good with a bikini top as they do with a blazer. Whether you’re braving a humid subway platform, wandering a weekend farmers’ market, or dressing for a European summer, linen pants are your one-and-done solution.

This season, the category is quietly thriving. You’ll find exaggerated barrel-leg silhouettes as the heat-proof answer to everyone’s favorite jean, cargo styles with a utilitarian feel, and striped pairs that tap directly into the sardine girl summer and fisherman trends. Meanwhile, wide-legs — from drawstring and low-slung to sharply pleated — are everywhere, anchoring everything from office looks to beach outfits with equal ease. Black linen makes the case for warm-weather minimalism, while crisp white remains a forever staple for those devoted to versatile neutrals.

Ahead, we’ve gathered the standout linen pants to wear now — tailored, slouchy, coastal-coded, and everything in between. The best part? They’re as cool as they look.
Linen Barrel Pants

This voluminous silhouette has touched all our wardrobe favorites — from jeans to travel pants and loungewear — and now it’s taking shape in linen fabrications. The result? Structured ease that feels trend-forward and heat-wave approved.
Madewell
Pull-on Barrel Pants In 100% Linen
$98.00
Madewell
Universal Standard
Universal Standard,
$175.00
Universal Standard
Toast
Minako Garment Dyed Linen Pants
$245.00
Toast

Linen Cargo Pants

Linen gives this utility classic a lighter, breezier feel. Oversized pockets and drawstring waists make these cargo styles equal parts functional and fresh.
Mango
Linen Cargo Pants
$49.99$99.99
Mango
NSF
Carlson Tie Pants
$328.00
Free People
edikted
Phoenix Linen Blend Cargo Pants
$86.40
Nordstrom

Wide-Leg Linen Pants

Wide-leg linen pants are the silhouette of the season, offering ease, movement, and so much comfort. Try a low-slung drawstring style with a ribbed tank, or dress up a pleated pair with an oversized button-down.
Gap
Linen-blend Easy Wide-hem Pants
$89.95
Gap
Topshop
Linen Look Balloon Pants
$69.99
ASOS
Quince
100% European Linen Wide Leg Pants
$39.90
Quince

White Linen Pants

Crisp white linen is a forever favorite that works for the office, beach days, and everything in between. Go wide-leg for extra drama or tailored for a polished finish.
Zara
100% Linen Pleated Pants Zw Collection
$59.94$99.90
Zara
J.Crew
Soleil Pant In Linen
$98.00
J.Crew
Aligne
Alara Linen Wide Leg Trouser
$145.00
Aligne

Linen Striped Pants

Stripes are inherently summery, especially when paired with linen and a breezy silhouette. Channel coastal-core with a pair styled alongside raffia accessories and a fisherman sandal.
Uniqlo
Linen Blend Easy Pants
$29.90
Uniqlo
H&M
Straight-leg Drawstring Pants
$11.99$29.99
H&M
rag & bone
Olivia Stripe Linen & Silk Pants
$298.00
Nordstrom

Black Linen Pants

If you’re committed to black wardrobe staples, linen is your summer loophole. Lightweight and clean-lined, black linen pants deliver sleek minimalism without the heat.
Old Navy
High-waisted Linen-blend Straight Pants
$39.99$44.99
Old Navy
Banana Republic
Mid-rise Kick-flare Lace-trim Linen Ankle ...
$130.00
Banana Republic
Maeve
The Avery Linen Pleated Wide-leg Trousers
$148.00
Anthropologie
