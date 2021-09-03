11 Of The Best Lightweight Puffers On The Internet, According To Shoppers

Nothing is more synonymous with fall and winter fashion than the always on-trend puffer jacket. What started as a low-key streetwear staple has since infiltrated mainstream wardrobes across the globe, with no sign of losing its sartorial clout. But despite the bounty super poofy options out there (hello, Marc Jacobs), is it possible for this OTT look to survive in not-so-frigid temperatures? Thanks to a slew of new lighter-weight options, the answer is yes.
Retailers like Girlfriend, Everlane, and Uniqlo have launched puffers, parkas, and down jackets in recent seasons that are less cocoon, more cool — and we mean that literally. From looser, breezier silhouettes to the use of materials like cotton and recycled nylon, these pieces were made with transitional weather and even travel in mind. In order to figure out which of these not-so-heavy options are the best, and for what kind of environment, we turned to the reviews from satisfied customers across the internet. From fashion-forward options that fold into their own compact pockets to fabrics engineered for the cold without any added bulk, we rounded up 11 of the top-rated, light-weight, puffer-esque pieces that'll fit right into your wardrobe... even when it's not winter.
