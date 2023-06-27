R29 Editors Share Their Must-Have Laundry Products

"I grew up with a mother who is very particular about her laundry, i.e. there were no unnecessary scents in products, I learned how to wash specific articles of clothing early on, and you could find lots of clothes air drying throughout our home. I have carried this particularness about washing clothes with me, and I like it – it’s helped me keep my wardrobe in great condition for many years. Clothes drying racks have become a necessity to me for things I can’t throw in the dryer — after all, tossing gym clothes, intimates (bras and lacy stuff), and sweaters in the dryer together is a recipe for getting them all misshapen and pilled. Luckily, this baby is heavy-duty, it can hold a lot of clothes, and it takes up minimal space — perfect for my Manhattan apartment." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator