Picture this: you've been looking to inject some of your Latinx cultural roots into your tarot collection , so you make your way to the nearest bruja shop, overstuffed with crystal clusters, stacks of divination decks, diverse altar offerings , and more spiritual goodies . While that sounds like a witchy dream come true, not all of us have a one-stop spiritual store in our neighborhood — sometimes Amazon Prime is all you’ve got. Luckily, the universe has sent this story your way at just the right time — we've navigated the metaphorical aisles of the world wide web to find only the seven best decks to add to your espiritista altar, from ones that boast Latinx-inspired imagery to decks authored and illustrated by Latinx mystics. Whether you're curious about deity work with folk saint Santa Muerte or you're just a seasoned reader with a penchant for the work of Mexican film director Guillermo del Toro , there’s an insightful deck for you in the options ahead.