8 Latinx-Made Products You Need To Set The Mood This Valentine’s Day

Setting the mood on Valentine's Day is all about the vibes (and we're not just talking toys) — there also decor, wardrobe, and (of course) lube to consider. Whether you're prepping for some extra special self-love or you're sharing the day with your Valentine boo(s), we rustled up some Latinx-owned sex and wellness products that are sure to make it una noche orgásmica. We're talking oil-based 2-in-1 candles that work for wax play or massage, a love tonic filled with botanical aphrodisiacs, an R29-reader-favorite vibrator and lubricant bundle, probiotics for a healthy and happy vagina, and so much more. Keep on reading to see which romantic, pleasure-filled essentials you need to add to your cart before the big night — but hurry, you only have a few days!
Made of luxuriously soft — and biodegradable — TENCEL Modal fabric, this Valentine's Day-only, limited edition colorway of Eberjey's robe is just what you need to feel and look sexy on the big day (and beyond). "I love this robe,” wrote a reviewer on Eberjey’s site. “It’s so soft and comfortable, yet polished with a thick lace."
Only the best of the best for the big V-Day. This R29-reader-and-editor favorite brand has new bundles that offer nothing but a pleasure-filled night. This kit includes two of Maude's top-rated products: Vibe, the flutter-tip personal massager, and Shine, the organic, aloe- and water-based lubricant.
If you need a little more stimulation than lube can provide, try an arousal product to get you excited all over. Bloomi’s Arousal Oil is formulated with botanical aphrodisiacs that naturally enhance sensitivity for intense orgasms. Plus, it's free of vulvar allergens, glycerin, phthalates, sulfates, parabens, alcohol, and artificial dyes or fragrances.
This two-in-one candle sets the mood just right. Not just a visual aphrodisiac, Papaya Tropical's hand-made artisan candle's melted wax can also be used as a warm massage oil for temperature play. And if you're looking for even more foreplay enhancement, try Papaya Tropical's bestselling Besayúname Oral Sex Balm.
From a metaphorical aphrodisiac to a literal one, Anima Mundi's love elixir is a vegan unsweetened tonic that some users say increase libido and sexual desire. It's made from botanical ingredients with purported arousal-inducing properties from all over Latin America, like Damiana, Catuaba bark, Guarana seeds, and more. As many as 148 reviewers swear by this love potion; one said it made a "huge difference" in their "overall health and passion levels," calling it "essential."
Everything you need for a very magical Valentine's night is in this box. Specially curated by House of Intuition founders Alex Naranjo and Marlene Vargas, it's perfect for anyone who’s going to embark on a love journey — whether you're setting the mood for yourself or prepping for your partner. It includes the Self-love Magic Candle, Love Heart Ritual Cleansing Kit, Love Wins Anointing Oil, Moon Matches, Anew Organic Spray, Rose Quartz Crystal Body Polish, and the Love Magic Dusting Powder.
For people who have vaginas, the very first step to a fantastic Valentine's Day — whether you're flying solo or partnered — is a healthy and harmonious hoo-ha, and Happy V's Prebiotic + Probiotic makes that happen. To get an optimal pH, The PreforPro (or Bacteriophagic Prebiotic) eliminates all the bad bacteria while the broad-spectrum of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium reintroduce the good bacteria. Plus, it's vegan, non-GMO, and major allergen-free.
Written by Larissa Pagán and illustrated by Nazareth Dos Santos (a.k.a. SolaMeGusto on Instagram), this "diaria" — as in, diario but feminine — is a collection of intimate anecdotes from 15 women from around the world about how their unique and diverse perspectives affect their journey of self-exploration.
