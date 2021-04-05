7 Types Of Laptop Stands Best Suited For Your WFH Setup

Much like the desk pad, the laptop stand is an easy way to elevate your WFH space. It's an affordable office accessory that does everything from turn portable computers into full-fledged desktops to stop overheating in its bothersome tracks and make working from bed a much more supportive experience.
After sifting through top-rated stock on Wayfair, Amazon, and Etsy, we lined up seven different stands that (according to the internet) are the ones to buy. Take a scroll through to pick the style that's best suited to your setup — whether it's one that favors design, portability, or ergonomics, we've got those and more ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.