The Best Labor Day Home & Furniture Sales You Can Already Cart

Labor Day has some of the best clothing, beauty, and wellness deals out there, but the best furniture and home deals consistently steal the spotlight. What can we say? The internet's favorite home goods hubs — Wayfair, Saatva, Tempur-Pedic, Le Creuset, and the like — get a kick out of marking down their bestsellers. So let's hear it for the
boys furniture retailer's dishing out steep discounts on their fan-favorite couches, bedding, and cookware from now until September. Yes, you heard us right — 'tis only mid-august but the Labor Day sales are already in full swing. So scroll on for the best Labor Day furniture and home sales happening now... and next week... and the week after that. Time may be an illusion, but the following Labor Day deals are 100% real.
Best Labor Day Furniture & Home Decor Sales
Dates: Limited time
Sale: New sale section arrivals
Promo Code: None
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Top office deals (Office chairs under $250, desks under $299, etc.)
Promo Code: None
Dates: Limited time
Sale: New markdowns up to 70% off
Promo Code: None
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Price cuts on select items
Promo Code: None
Best Bedding Deals
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Back To School Sale; 20% off cooling bedding
Promo Code: None
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Price cuts on select top bedding brands like Cozy Earth, Parachute, and more
Promo Code: None
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Save 10% on back to school essentials
Promo Code: None
Dates: Limited time
Sale: 20% off select bundles + Buy one sheet and get one 25% off
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now - September 24
Sale: Up to 30% off sitewide
Promo Code: None
Best Mattress Deals
Dates: Limited time
Sale: 30% off Avocado Latex Mattress, final sale
Promo Code: None
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Get $200+ off orders of $875+
Promo Code: None
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 20% off everything
Promo Code: None
Dates: Limited time
Sale: 40% off all mattresses (new customers only)
Promo Code: None
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Pre Labor Day Sale; $1,250 of bed mattress
Promo Code: None
Best Kitchen & Cookware Deals
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Pre Labor Day Sale; $1,250 of bed mattress
Promo Code: None
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Summer clearance up to 50% off select items
Promo Code: None
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Save up to 50% at Factory To Table Sale
Promo Code: None
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
