The Best Labor Day Home & Furniture Sales You Can Already Cart

boys

Labor Day has some of the best clothing beauty , and wellness deals out there, but the best furniture and home deals consistently steal the spotlight. What can we say? The internet's favorite home goods hubs — Wayfair Le Creuset , and the like — get a kick out of marking down their bestsellers. So let's hear it for thefurniture retailer's dishing out steep discounts on their fan-favorite couches bedding , and cookware from now until September. Yes, you heard us right — 'tis only mid-august but the Labor Day sales are already in full swing. So scroll on for the best Labor Day furniture and home sales happening now... and next week... and the week after that. Time may be an illusion, but the following Labor Day deals are 100% real.