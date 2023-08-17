Amazon’s Best Labor Day Deals Have Arrived Early — Shop Them Here

Amazon is known for having the hottest deals on the internet 365 days a year, and things are heating up big time ahead of Labor Day weekend. Summer’s unofficial sendoff always comes with epic deals on big-ticket items like mattresses and furniture, but if you’re in the market for clever life upgrades, Amazon has you covered.
This Labor Day, the online mega-retailer is betting big on practical buys that will seamlessly take you into fall: Think back-to-school (or office) tech, drugstore makeup gems, kitchen appliances, and more. Ahead, we’ve corralled the best of Amazon’s can’t-miss deals you can shop ahead before, during, and after Labor Day weekend.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Tech
24% off Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote (Deal Live: 8/7 - 9/11)
15% off Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones (Deal Live: 8/25 - 9/4)
25% off Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display (Deal Live: 8/27 - 9/2)
18% off Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB
51% off Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6
15% off Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones (Deal Live: 8/25 - 9/4)
25% off Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display (Deal Live: 8/27 - 9/2)
18% off Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB
51% off Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6
Beauty
48% off Revlon ColorStay Overtime Lipcolor, Dual Ended with Vitamin E in Nude (Deal Live: 8/24 - 8/30)
30% off The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Light Face Cleansing Foam & 3 Piece Set (Deal Live: 8/22 - 9/4)
15% off Laneige Radian-C Cream (Deal Live: 8/22 - 9/4)
30% off CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30
27% off Paula's Choice SKIN Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
24% off Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara
30% off The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Light Face Cleansing Foam & 3 Piece Set (Deal Live: 8/22 - 9/4)
15% off Laneige Radian-C Cream (Deal Live: 8/22 - 9/4)
30% off CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30
27% off Paula's Choice SKIN Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
24% off Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara
Home
38% off Bedsure 100% Cotton Blankets Queen Size for Bed (Deal Live: 8/28 - 9/3)
35% off iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity (Deal Live: 8/13 - 9/2)
17% off KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield (Deal Live: 9/3-9/16)
43% off Ruomeng Full-Length Mirror Tiles Frameless Wall Mounted
30% off Bubble Candle - Cube Soy Wax Candles, Home Decor Candle, Scented Candle Set 2 Pieces
35% off iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity (Deal Live: 8/13 - 9/2)
17% off KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield (Deal Live: 9/3-9/16)
43% off Ruomeng Full-Length Mirror Tiles Frameless Wall Mounted
30% off Bubble Candle - Cube Soy Wax Candles, Home Decor Candle, Scented Candle Set 2 Pieces
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Fashion
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.