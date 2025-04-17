All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
I’m very lucky to have access to some of the world’s top dermatologists and skincare professionals thanks to my line of work. Whenever I ask them for product recommendations — whether it’s the best retinol serum or the right sunscreen to wear on a plane — one brand invariably gets lots of love: La Roche-Posay.
The French skincare brand, which recently turned 50 years old, will likely already sound familiar if you’re a fan of drugstore beauty. Its hero products have gone viral many times over, in particular the Cicaplast Balm B5, which has racked up millions of views on TikTok for its myriad uses, mainly to aid skin repair and hydration.
But all this immense social media hype isn’t merely skin deep. La Roche-Posay is a leading brand in research on the microbiome, aka the trillions of microorganisms (think friendly bacteria, fungi, and so much more) that make up the largest organ of the body — the skin. What’s more, most of its product range contains thermal spring water sourced from La Roche-Posay, an actual place in France, which is rich in minerals that have calming and soothing benefits for the skin.
Don’t just take our word for it. Ahead, we’ve asked leading dermatologists to share their favorite La Roche-Posay products and what they’d recommend to patients with various skin concerns.
“I love this stuff and have multiple tubes of it all over my house. It contains soothing shea butter, madecassoside [an ingredient derived from centella asiatica, also known as cica, an herb with soothing, anti-inflammatory, and healing properties]. There’s also panthenol (vitamin B5), which has moisturizing and hydration-boosting benefits. This is an extremely versatile product; you can use it on chafed and irritated skin or apply it over your retinoids if you want a calming moisturizer. It even works well on chapped lips (you need to put in a bit of elbow grease since it has a thicker consistency). It can be used as a soothing balm for diaper rashes on children, too.” — Dr. Daniel Sugai, MD, board-certified dermatologist
“This mist is a great product to keep in the bathroom. It moistens the skin before you apply lotion, which helps lock in hydration. The water comes from the thermal springs in La Roche-Posay, France, and is rich in minerals like selenium and calcium, which calm the skin. In the summer, I like to keep this in the fridge and use it as a cooling mist when I’m about to step out of the house (make sure you’re wearing water-resistant sunscreen, though). You can also put it in a cooler bag and keep it in your car to spray on your body when you’re overheated.” — Dr. Adeline Kikam, MD, board-certified dermatologist
“For my patients with atopic dermatitis, eczema, and dry skin, I always recommend the Lipikar AP+M Cream. It’s much more than just a moisturizer: La Roche-Posay has published a series of clinical studies showing how its star ingredient, the thermal spring water, positively impacts the skin’s microbiome. It’s proven to have prebiotic properties [which means it enhances the growth of good bacteria that benefit your skin] and reduces inflammation. I have dry skin, so I use this moisturizer on my face and all over my body; it’s great at locking in moisture [thanks to ingredients like barrier-strengthening ceramides and shea butter, which soothe and hydrate the skin].” — Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, board-certified dermatologist
“I often recommend this serum to women of color, who are predisposed to hyperpigmentation. It features Melasyl, a proprietary ingredient that actively targets discoloration. It’s all about prevention: Melasyl blocks the precursors to melanin, effectively stopping the formation of increased pigment in the skin, so you don’t even get the discoloration. For patients prone to hyperpigmentation when getting a chemical peel or microdermal abrasion, I put them on this serum for two to four weeks prior [as hyperpigmentation can be a side effect after the procedure]. The serum also contains 10% niacinamide (or vitamin B3), which helps with hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. I recommend using this serum alongside the Mela B3 Dark Spot Face Cleanser, $27.99, and Mela B3 UV Daily Moisturizer Sunscreen, SPF 30, $34.99.” — Dr. Valerie D. Callender, MD, board-certified dermatologist
“The Hyalu B5 is great for hydration; I like to apply this twice a day with the Mela B3 Serum. It has a very lightweight texture that makes it easy to layer, and the hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin without clogging the pores [while vitamin B5 further boosts the moisturizing benefits]. Since the Mela B3 Serum has a mild retinol that gently exfoliates the skin, you definitely want something hydrating, too. My recommended routine would be a cleanser, followed by Mela B3, then the Hyalu B5.” — Dr. Valerie Callender, MD, board-certified dermatologist (@callenderskin)
“I live in Colorado, and many of my patients struggle with dry skin. They’d moisturize with lotions and tell me that their skin still feels really dry. In a lot of cases, they are actually using the wrong body wash. The easiest thing I’d recommend is switching to this shower oil, since it moisturizes while cleansing the skin. The formula is oil-based, so it gives you that extra moisture boost before you even exit the shower and put on body cream. This is a foaming oil, so it lathers up and is great at taking off makeup, dirt, and removing impurities.” — Dr. Scott Walter, MD, board-certified dermatologist
“I always say that the best sunscreen is the one that you want to put on every day. I love this SPF moisturizer for that exact reason; the cosmetically elegant formula feels so nice that you actually don’t mind putting it on. It’s ultra lightweight, absorbs in seconds, and provides SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection, while hyaluronic acid leaves the skin looking dewy. The pump dispenser is so convenient, too. I have dry skin, and this one is my go-to.” — Dr. Woolery-Lloyd
“The Toleriane range is my favorite. It has proven to have microbiome-repairing properties and won’t irritate even the most sensitive skin. I treat a lot of patients with acne-prone skin who don’t want anything too sticky. The Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer has just the right consistency and hydrates the skin without clogging pores. It has niacinamide and glycerin, which soothe and help the skin retain moisture.” — Dr. Hilary Baldwin, MD, board-certified dermatologist
