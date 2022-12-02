15 Gifts For The K-Pop Stan In Your Life (No Matter Who They Stan)

Do you have a person in your life who's been diagnosed with a K-Pop obsession? Whether it's BTS or Blackpink, there are so many options out there when it comes to gift-giving. K-Pop stans are notorious for their collecting habits and will hoard everything from albums and lightsticks to photocards and merch. They either have it all or they want it all, and there's always something new they don't have. So you're in luck. Your only task is figuring out what group your person is obsessed with and whether they prefer girl groups or boy groups. Bonus points if you know their bias (favorite member of the group). After that, there's a near-endless sea of options to choose from, which is daunting in its own way. That is why you can leave the rest up to us: Our comprehensive gift guide for the K-pop stan in your contains the most covetable, collectible goods out there, straight from the source of our K-Pop-obsessed writer.
K-Pop Albums
Obviously. If you're gifting anything to a K-Pop fan in your life, your first go-to simply has to be the albums. Your task is to figure out their favorite groups and what albums they already have in their collection — that will dictate everything else. Whether it's their favorite group's newest album or their best, you've got plenty of options.
K-Pop Lightsticks
If they don't need any more albums, lightsticks are one of those things that every K-pop stan wants but probably won't buy for themselves — unless they're at a concert. Lightsticks are a staple for K-Pop and each group has a unique one, so they've become the ultimate way to showcase how big of a fan you really are.
K-Pop Photocards & Holders
Want to stick to a $10-$30 price range? Photocards are yet another collectible in a K-Pop fan's arsenal. Every album comes with randomized photocards, and stans hope to get the one with their bias (favorite member). Photocards have become so big in the fandom, that they've started selling them separately — just for fun! You can get everything from single members to full group packs.
K-Pop Merch
Welcome to the wonderful world of Etsy. Outside of official albums, lightsticks, and photocards, fans create their own merch designs for their favorite groups. From pins and keychains to embroidered sweatshirts and t-shirts, Etsy is especially useful to those who prefer more subtle gifts. Plus, we're simply obsessed with this customizable song acrylic display.
K-Pop Miscellaneous Gifts
Oh, the miscellaneous. Here exists everything that is tangentially related to K-Pop and that fans find useful enough to want as gifts. We're now at the age where laptops with CD players are obsolete, so a CD Player is a must (preferably if it's aesthetically pleasing and clear, of course). For those who collect photocards, a photocard album or holder is another necessity (you can never have too many of those). A clear phone case is another useful gift — it's a handy way to display your favorite photocard on the go, after all
