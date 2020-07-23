Even for all their UV-protecting and anti-aging benefits, getting in the habit of wearing sunscreen can be a struggle. Many of the more affordable options end up looking like a sticky white paint job when applied to our bods — while, alternatively, the sheer-as-satin top-shelf brands can end up costing them big bucks. Our solution? K-beauty sunscreen. It's affordable, has a delightful jelly texture, and that desirable barely-there finish (plus, a pretty passionate fan following in Amazon's review sections).
Korean beauty has already made a name for itself in leading the innovative-product charge — with everything from sheet to hydrogel masks, essences, ampoules, and now sunscreen. Those aforementioned run-ins with SPFs that leave behind a ghostly white residue (or worse, a clogged-pore party)? A thing of the past with K-beauty's superlight formulas that also tote hydrating, plumping, and oil-balancing benefits, too.
Ahead, a lineup of top-rated internet favorites that we'll be keeping on heavy rotation as our new summer-skin MVPs.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.