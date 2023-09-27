Dirty Kitchen? Clean It Up With These 18 Excellent Products

There's stubborn stains, and then there's stubborn clutter. Piles of pots and pans, moldy sponges, and stray utensils can make even the cleanest nooks feel like pure chaos. Thanks to Amazon and Uncommon Goods, we can stash away products beneath our sinks, hang up our ladles, and protect our sponges from the wrath of bacteria. And, of course, we can't forget about Food52's reader-favorite and utterly innovative Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack — which, according to elated Food52 on-site reviewer Victoria M., is "the most simple and clever alternative [she's] come across."