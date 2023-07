That's because journals today have more variations that we can keep track of. First, you must decide what kind of page you want: lined, dotted, grid, blank? Or maybe you'd prefer to have a journal with prompts, like a wellness journal or a specific journal for mental health. Then, you need to consider what kind of cover you want. Something fun and kitschy and patterned? Or something sleek and professional-looking, like a leather journal? Finally, what do you intend to use this journal for? Taking notes in class? Journaling while you travel ? Doodling? Creating your own planner ? Regardless of whether you intend to pen the next great American novel, get organized before back-to-school madness returns, or something else entirely, there's a functional journal out there for you that will be perfect to use (not just hoard).