9 Hydrating Serums That Will Make People Ask How Much Water You Drink

Merely drinking enough water to sustain life is no longer enough: The state of being well-hydrated now carries insurmountable social weight. If public perception is to be believed, hydration is the difference between glowing skin and tired skin, between aging like Gabrielle Union and aging like Gary Busey, between eternal life and imminent death.
What's even more important than being hydrated is looking hydrated. After all, nobody can see how clear your pee is during the 15 bathroom breaks you take during the workday; for best results, hydration requires visual evidence, like the 32 oz Bkr bottle you lug around like it's your firstborn and skin that appears impervious to the dry, flaky areas around the mouth and nose that literally everyone gets at some point between November and March.
While water is the only solution for staying hydrated from the inside out (supplemented by Gatorade as needed, should you find yourself suffering from a temporary condition that can only be cured by Glacier Freeze and a bacon, egg, and cheese), it is wrong to portray it as the only route to dewy, gallon-a-day skin. The best hydrating serums will act like a packet of Hydrant on a superficial level, giving you the extra assist you need to attain that much-desired, hardly-achieved glassy skin — best paired with a glass straw, of course.
