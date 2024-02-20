We Found 25 Excellent Housewarming Gifts Under $50

But no matter if Google brought you to this article or not, if you're scavenging the web for a few top-notch and affordable housewarming gifts, you've struck gold. Below, you'll find 25 home-sweet-home presents — from olive oil gift sets to handcrafted shot glasses, electric scrubbers to muslin blankets, and more. Oh, and did we mention that they're all under $50? In short, scroll on. Because there's no better way to say "welcome home" than with one or two of the following housewarming gifts.