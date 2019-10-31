These Hocus Pocus Instagram Captions Will Put A Spell On You

Every Halloween enthusiast knows that the season of the witch is not complete without at least one viewing of Hocus Pocus. While there are plenty of horror movies to satisfy your itch for something truly scary, the 1993 family film is wholesome (enough!) Halloween fun.
The movie follows teen California transplant Max (Omri Katz) as he navigates his first autumn in New England, not believing the spooky legends that fascinate his new, Halloween-obsessed neighbors. When Max, a virgin, accidentally lights the Black Flame Candle, he inadvertently resurrects the Sanderson sisters, Winifred (Bette Midler) Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy), three witches who were hung for black magic.
There are plenty of kids for the witches to hunt on Halloween. Can Max, his sister Dani (Thora Birch), and Max’s new crush Allison (Vinessa Shaw) stop the Sanderson sisters for good? They’ll need some help from cursed cat Thackery Binx (Jason Marsden) and zombie Billy (Doug Jones) to try and stop the witches.
In addition to being a downright good time, Hocus Pocus is also quite quotable. Are you looking for the perfect Instagram caption for that pic of you in Halloween costume? Look no further than some of the best quotes from Hocus Pocus.
“Oh, look. Another glorious morning. Makes me sick!” — Winnie
Perfect for: The morning after a raging Halloween party, when you’re dehydrated, hungover, and still have streaks of eyeliner cat whiskers on your face.
“I am beautiful! Boys will love me!” — Sarah
Perfect for: When your Halloween costume is something downright terrifying, like Pennywise the Clown. (Though people do thirst over Pennywise the Clown, so guess it’s not always so ironic a caption.)
“A virgin lit the candle.” — Dani
Perfect for: An Instagram caption of a true party foul, like a spilled bowl of eyeball-filled spooky punch.
“I suggest we form a calming circle.” — Mary
Perfect for: A photo of you in a face mask, following a busy week of Halloween planning.
“I smell children!” — Winnie
Perfect for: That Instagram story when you realize you stumbled into an 18 and over party. Alternatively, when you take your niece to her Halloween parade at pre-k!
“Bubble, bubble, I’m in trouble.” — Bus driver
Perfect for: When you realize that there’s sooooo much good TV to catch up on, you may have to skip all festivities to watch it all.
"You know, I've always wanted a child. And now I think I'll have one on toast!" — Winnie
Perfect for: Your Instagram of the avocado toast you bought instead of a house.
"Amok, amok, amok, amok, amok." — The Sanderson Sisters
Perfect for: Any time you would use the Kristin Cavallari-inspired caption “drama, drama, drama.”
“It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus!” — Max
Perfect for: That group pic of you and your friends settling in to watch — what else? — Hocus Pocus.
