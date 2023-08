So you've clicked on an article about the internet's best headboards. That can only mean one thing: You're officially in the thick of adulthood. It happens in the blink of an eye. One day you wake up atop your mattress , prop your (aching) back against a rigid wall, and think, I'm too old for this. Unfortunately, we can't manipulate the falling sands of the hourglass — but we can help you find the best headboard for your very grown-up bedroom.