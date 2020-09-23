The Best Hard Apple Ciders To Sip On This Fall

The strangest summer of our lives has come and gone, and despite the season's bizarreness, we managed to enjoy plenty of spiked seltzers along the way. Though we're still worried what the in-coming cold weather will do to our socially distanced outdoor hangs, at least we know what drink we'll be sipping on come autumn. That's right, we're about to replace our hard seltzers with hard cider.
There are plenty of hard apple cider brands out there that offer many different versions of the iconic fall drink. Ahead, you'll find popular hard cider brands to try this autumn. One sip of the perfectly crisp and bubbly drink may actually make you eager to let go of summer — you just have to find the right one for you.
