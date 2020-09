Hand Serum: The Game-Changing Step Your Beauty Routine’s Missing

Nowadays it seems like there's a special cream for every square inch of our bodies. And now that boob AND booty masking has officially gone mainstream, one would think that our beauty routines couldn't possibly get any more extra than they already are. Well, think again — because hand serums just became a thing. Not to be mistaken with the cream or the balm you may already have sitting by your bathroom sink, serum is an entirely different kind of hand good altogether — and, yes, there's a compelling case to be made for why it's actually worth the extra coin.