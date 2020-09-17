Hand Serum: The Game-Changing Step Your Beauty Routine’s Missing

Nowadays it seems like there's a special cream for every square inch of our bodies. And now that boob AND booty masking has officially gone mainstream, one would think that our beauty routines couldn't possibly get any more extra than they already are. Well, think again — because hand serums just became a thing. Not to be mistaken with the cream or the balm you may already have sitting by your bathroom sink, serum is an entirely different kind of hand good altogether — and, yes, there's a compelling case to be made for why it's actually worth the extra coin.
If intensely moisturizing formulas tend to feel like oil slicks on your skin, then a lightweight serum base is the more absorbable alternative. Our choice pick for this emerging beauty buy? Los Angeles-based Olive & June. The brand's just-launched Hand Serum is formulated not just to hydrate skin with a lighter than air finish, but also to brighten it — all in one in dollop-and-rub step. "Our chemist let us know that this serum could even be used on your face - that’s how good it is," founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle confessed.
So, in the likely event that this stuff sells out like hand-care hotcakes, we've included a few of our other favorite supercharged serums in the slides ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.