Hand Serum: The Game-Changing Step Your Beauty Routine’s Missing

If intensely moisturizing formulas tend to feel like oil slicks on your skin, then a lightweight serum base is the more absorbable alternative. Our choice pick for this emerging beauty buy? Los Angeles-based Olive & June. The brand's just-launched Hand Serum is formulated not just to hydrate skin with a lighter than air finish, but also to brighten it — all in one in dollop-and-rub step. "Our chemist let us know that this serum could even be used on your face - that’s how good it is," founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle confessed.