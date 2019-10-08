10 Hand Creams That Do More Than Just Smell Nice

Get the right velvety hand cream that's scented like tropical fruit, hot cocoa at a ski chalet, or a day at the beach and you've got yourself an instant vacation every time you massage it into your palms. But sometimes — okay, make that a lot of times — a flowery moment of zen, no matter how nice, isn't enough to rescue skin from a dry, cracked, and straight-up painful state.
For that, you've got to pull out bigger guns: hand creams designed to soothe, nurture, and repair the most weathered of skin without leaving them slimy, gross, or unable to twist a doorknob. Whether your hands have become dry and tight from incessant washing during flu season or are cracking at the knuckles thanks to a hellscape of negative temperatures, we found 10 solid options that will inject moisture back into one of our most overworked body parts.
Even better? Some of these major skin repairers actually smell pretty nice, too. Check out our picks for moderately to extremely dry hands, ahead.
