This Easy Hair Removal Hack Made Me Rethink Shaving

Considering the negative associations with the stuff, the past few years have led me to rediscovering hair removal creams in a way that I never expected. I started mostly out of necessity during lockdown when I didn’t have access to my waxer, and I cut my top lip trying to wax my own face. But y’all: hair removal creams are good now. I may even go as far to call them chic. Brands you recognize like Flamingo WooWoo (which just launched in the US after being a smash hit in the UK), or yes, even Nair , have gone above and beyond to redefine what it means to use a hair removal cream. They’re not as harsh — but if they are powerful, they’ve been reformulated to have ingredients to keep your skin looking lush and nourished while decimating every mustache or bikini-area hair in their path.