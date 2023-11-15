There’s something so refreshing about the freedom of throwing your wig across the room when you first get home. Yes, I love my wigs, I literally have talked about them for this exact same award last year! But there are days when I don’t feel like going through the process of gluing, molding, and styling a wig to my head. And that’s where wigs like this one from UNice come in. Not only does UNice have some of the fastest shipping I’ve ever known from a wig company (as well as one of the widest varieties of colors and styles) but they have a little something for everyone, too. They were the first company I saw do a money strip highlighting on a wig, so they’re also in the know when it comes to trends. Even though I’ve been wearing wigs for longer than I can remember, I’m still learning and growing my process. And sometimes, that makes me feel… icky. I’m the kind of person who needs to be able to be good at something the first time I try it, and even with a masters degree in Wig Snatchery from YouTube University, I’m far from an expert. Like, not an expert at all. But I’m also not in the place to find a stylist who can get my look together every two weeks, either. These glueless wigs are easy to wear and even easier to put on because the lace comes precut, meaning you don’t have to worry about a wonky lace front hairline. For human hair wigs, these aren’t going to cost your entire life savings and then some, only to fall apart after a year.