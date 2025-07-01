10 Hair Perfumes That Cost Less Than The EDPs — & Last Just As Long
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you're in the habit of spritzing perfume on your wrists, you're missing out on a key piece of real estate: your hair. As a fragrance-obsessed editor, I find hair perfumes to be a vastly underrated category. They come at a snip of the price of eaux de parfum — which typically feature a higher fragrance oil concentration — making them a low-commitment way to trial a new signature scent and a great option for gifting. Unlike traditional perfumes, hair perfumes typically contain little to no alcohol and instead boast moisturizing, shine-enhancing ingredients that help nourish rather than dry out your ends.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Standing at just 5 ft tall, I've come to learn that my hair often makes the first impression when I talk to taller people. Having hair that smells amazing feels like a small but meaningful way to make a good first impression. I personally find that my hair holds on to scent molecules longer than my skin does, especially in the summer when I’m sweating a lot in the heat. Not only are hair perfumes great for scent layering, but they also leave a lovely trail when I move around.
Ahead, I’ve rounded up a list of hair perfumes I’ll always keep on my beauty shelf.
This intensely feminine hair mist is by far my most complimented perfume. I always get told that I “smell so expensive” when I hug someone while wearing this scent. Bulgarian rose, bergamot, jasmine, and pink pepper form the basis of this sensual and spicy floral scent, which lingers on my hair for hours and has incredible projection. I’d say that because of how heady the rose heart notes are, it’s more suitable for nighttime wear.
Peaches is the hair perfume equivalent of a refreshing cocktail on an unbearably hot and sticky afternoon. It has a candy-like initial blast, but the dry down is surprisingly photorealistic: juicy peach notes smell exactly like the actual fruit, while orris and ambrette musk bring a skin-like intimacy that reminds me of peach fuzz. It’s an ideal beach perfume that feels carefree and flirty, without being too much.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Do Son needs no introduction. This gorgeous white floral scent is a classic for good reason: it has a linear scent profile that’s equal parts elegant and distinctive, thanks to intoxicating tuberose, gardenia and orange blossom. The hair mist version is heavily slept on, in my opinion: the hit of tuberose is just as potent, and the packaging is equally beautiful as the full-size eau de parfum.
Vanilla Smoke marks an interesting deviation from the sweet gourmand perfumes that Phlur has helped popularize in the last couple of years. The scent is still anchored by warm and comforting vanilla, but smoky incense and sappy birch are here to inject depth and personality. The result is a woody, spicy aroma that almost smells like a burning vanilla candle. It’s so unique and elevated, especially considering the $25 price tag.
I reach for this crowd-pleaser of a scent when I need to impress. The bergamot, mandarin, and orange top notes lift my mood at first spray, and as the scent dries down, my nose is hit with an exquisite concoction of rose, jasmine, and ylang ylang. I love catching whiffs of this every time I move my head, and it helps me feel more self-assured. I’m glad that Chanel has retained its chic glass bottle and square cap, as many luxury brands package hair perfumes in a plain-looking aerosol bottle.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Gisou’s hair perfumes are my go-to for when I’m getting ready for bed. There’s something about making my hair smell like delicious honey that helps calm my thoughts, not to mention nourish the hair and boost shine. I carry the mini version of the lavender and blackberry scent on my travels; I’m convinced it helps me fall asleep faster.
If you can’t get enough of clean, musky perfumes, this Byredo classic is the one. There’s a reason Mojave Ghost is enduringly popular: it envelopes you in a cloud of magnolia, cedar, and musk that smells so alluring on freshly-showered hair. I like spraying this liberally onto my paddle brush and pulling it through my hair.
It doesn’t get any more summery than this coconut-based scent. I’m normally not a fan of sweet gourmand perfumes, but here the combination of coconut, vanilla praline, and bergamot really works to create something that smells delicious and inviting without coming off as cloying or juvenile.
Delina is an all-time R29 editor favorite; we can’t get enough of this sweet-yet-sophisticated fragrance, which greets the nose with a buoyant cocktail of lychee, peonies, rose, and rhubarb. I’m very happy to report that this fruity floral scent hits just as hard in hair perfume format. In fact, the creamy vanilla and cashmeran base notes smell more prominent on the hair. This is a great one to pop in the purse for fun summer plans, from festivals to picnics and garden parties.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
I spritz this scent in place of a leave-in conditioner or hair oil when the weather gets too hot. It contains mongongo oil, an ingredient from Zambia that is rich in nourishing vitamin E and omega-6. There’s also aloe vera, which prevents breakage. My hair immediately feels softer after using this, and the refreshing coconut and musk scent is simply gorgeous.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT