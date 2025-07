10 Hair Perfumes That Cost Less Than The EDPs — & Last Just As Long

Standing at just 5 ft tall, I've come to learn that my hair often makes the first impression when I talk to taller people. Having hair that smells amazing feels like a small but meaningful way to make a good first impression. I personally find that my hair holds on to scent molecules longer than my skin does, especially in the summer when I’m sweating a lot in the heat. Not only are hair perfumes great for scent layering , but they also leave a lovely trail when I move around.