11 Hair-Growth Shampoos That Actually Do Something

While tackling an ongoing issue with a doctor is the best way to fix whichever root cause it might be, there are things you can do immediately and from home to help. For one, shampoos stocked with circulation boosters and DHT blockers can optimize scalp health, protect weakening hair follicles, and build the illusion of having grown more hair while you work out the issue. “'Hair growth' shampoos that contain bodybuilding ingredients like protein can help to add immediate thickness and volume to strands,” Kingsley says. “However, they simply give the illusion of fuller hair and do not trigger new growth or stop hair loss.”