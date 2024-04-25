Is Regular Brushing The Secret To Healthier Hair? An Investigation

I’m not too proud to admit that for most of my adulthood, I didn’t own a hairbrush. I was that Brooklyn twenty-something who brushed her brows, but not her hair — and for a while, it served me just fine. However, after moving to Miami from NYC, I quickly realized that a brush might serve me well in smoothing my perpetual halo of frizz; it worked like a charm, but I never expected it would make my scalp and strands feel healthier than ever. In a world where high-tech gadgets were everywhere, a hairbrush seemed shockingly lo-fi. As a beauty journalist, I had to learn more.
“A good quality and well-made brush can dramatically affect the amount of hair breakage,” IAT-certified trichologist Sara Hallajian tells Refinery29. “When detangling hair, especially when wet, it can become damaged more easily because the hair elasticity is very weak so the hair stretches and snaps very easily.” In other words, regular hair brushing can improve hair health and enable it to grow longer since the strands won’t break as easily.
My first foray into the wonderful world of hair brushes came in the form of Briogeo’s Vegan Boar Bristle Hair Brush, which Sephora Beauty Director Melinda Solares recommended to me. I loved how the smooth paddle felt in my hand, and that it was an animal-friendly alternative to traditional boar bristle brushes. (Plus, at $28, it was a steal compared to other high-end brushes on the market.) I fell in love with how the brush fell through my thick hair, and how it managed to smooth and soften my strands in a matter of passes. I even bought a travel brush so as to never be without one – me!)
“Every brush has a purpose whether it is for wet detangling, dry detangling, scalp care, blow drying — and for certain textures, some work better than others,” says Hallajian. “My absolute favorite is by a brand called Manta — it works for all hair textures, on wet or dry hair, and even for blow-dry styling. My clients always tell me how much they love this brush!” After some online research, I snapped up a Wet Brush to add to my arsenal. I generally don’t like to brush my hair when it’s wet since it can stretch and weaken the strand, but a little gentle post-shower detangling can go a long way since my hair is so thick. Finger-combing works just fine, but I don’t see myself going back anytime soon; a brush made it easier for me to fix my part, distribute hair oil (my current go-to is Crown Affair), and gently eliminate knots.
At this point, I felt like I was really getting somewhere with my relationship to hair brushes — which is when I decided to dip my toe into the high-end category. Mason Pearson brushes have been long heralded as the gold standard of brushes, but Altesse, a French brand is giving the brand a run for its money. I was kindly gifted a handmade Repair & Shine brush by the brand, and was immediately in love.
Not only did it arrive housed in a beautiful case (which helps prevent dust accumulating into the bristles— however, don’t forget to shampoo your brushes to keep them clean!), but the soft wood handle felt sturdy and smooth in my hand. “Our Repair & Shine Hairbrushes serve as genuine 2-in-1 hair care tools, designed for both scalp and hair care,” Julia Tissot-Gaillard, CEO of Altesse Studio and Fournival Altesse tells me. “They effectively massage the scalp, stimulating blood circulation to improve the supply of nutrients and oxygen to hair follicles. Moreover, they efficiently remove excess sebum, allowing the scalp to breathe, thereby promoting strong and healthy hair growth.” At $260, it’s easily the fanciest brush I’ve ever owned, but it isn’t ostentatious for luxury’s sake; it genuinely made my hair feel healthier and softer without using any extra products or treatments.
And while you don’t need to spend triple-digits to get a good quality brush, keep in mind that cheap brushes may not last as long, and you might replace it more often — not the most sustainable choice for the planet and your wallet. As for my hair routine? Nothing but smooth sailing ahead.