I don’t know about you all, but this summer I’m ready to be out and about showing some skin. When I think of easy, sexy clothing, Good American immediately comes to mind. The Khloe Kardashian-founded brand is known for its spicy take on wardrobe basics with most styles catering to folks between sizes XS-5XL. From bodysuits with epic cutouts to brightly colored bikinis, these are the GA goodies that caught my eye. Shop this editor-approved selection of Good American styles if you're ready to serve up some body-ody-ody this summer!
This daring bodysuit will not be for everyone. For those of you willing to go on a clothing adventure, I think it will bring all the excitement. These cutouts are meant to be the life of the party, from all-day festivals to late-night dance parties
This Always Fits Better bikini is a universal style in a beautiful, bright orange. The material is sustainable, and it's designed to move with the body's natural size fluctuations — both up and down.
GA makes great denim, and its jumpsuits are no exception. This one, in particular, has a classic silhouette. Depending on what vibe you're going for, you can pick the wash that best fits your mood. When you're overwhelmed with dressing options, the fit for success is an easy solution for looking put together without using too much brainpower. If you want a jumpsuit that's great for tackling almost all occasions, this is it.
Maybe it's the fire sign in me, but there's something alluring about risking it for the biscuit in this bodysuit with the ultra-thin singular strap. The beautiful lime-green hue also doesn't hurt. Wear it with a pair of casual or dressed-up pants and throw on an open white button-down if the day calls for an extra layer.
If you haven't caught on by now, I'm a sucker for interesting shapes and designs. This asymmetrical bodysuit with mesh inserts is not your everyday black bodysuit. It's an elevated approach to a closet staple, which is why it's so eye-catching.
If you want to channel your inner Sporty Spice, maybe throw on these shiny natural-hued track pants. They're sleek-looking and can definitely be worn with just about any shoes, from heels to your favorite pair of white sneakers. For a more casual look, throw on a cropped T-shirt and a bucket hat.
Outerwear in warmer months can be a little tricky. My go-to is button-down shirts of varying thicknesses. I like this denim option because it isn't as heavy as a coat, but it's also light enough to tie around my shoulders or waist.
It's really hard to go wrong with a coordinated set. This emerald green is at once vibrant and calming. This could easily become a no-brainer spring/summer uniform if you choose to indulge. The best part is both pieces work great together and separately. Pair the set with your favorite pair of kicks on days when comfort is the main objective. You can throw on a pretty black bra, leave the top open, and some chunky sandals for a more edgy look.
I had to throw at least one dress in the mix. This one oozes sex appeal and has a fair amount of mesh, sheer inserts. Whether you have a nicer date night ahead or you are celebrating a birthday with a fancy dinner, this dress is most definitely up to the task. Pair it with heeled sandals or boots or really any shoe you own that you reserve for a more elevated look.
